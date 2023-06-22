Russian Consumer Health Watchdog Says Sanitary Situation Stable After Kakhovka Dam Breach

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Thursday described the sanitary conditions in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region and Crimea as stable following the flooding that resulted from the breach of the Kakhovka dam early in June

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Thursday described the sanitary conditions in the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region and Crimea as stable following the flooding that resulted from the breach of the Kakhovka dam early in June.

"As of today, the sanitary-epidemiologic situation is stable. Reports of people falling ill are rare, and infectious diseases are barely present," Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova told reporters.

She said the agency was taking samples from the Dnipro River, the North Crimean Canal and waters off the western and southern Crimean coast.

"The analysis of samples from these water bodies has not identified any risks," Popova added.

Kiev and Moscow traded accusations of destroying the Russian-controlled Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River on June 6. A blast partially collapsed the plant and released floodwaters that washed away parts of the dam, inundating nearby villages and towns on the Russian-controlled eastern bank of the river and the Ukrainian-held western bank and prompting a massive evacuation.