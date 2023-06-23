Open Menu

Russian Consumer Health Watchdog Tells Regions To Prepare For Plague Controls

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told regional authorities on Friday to ensure preparedness for measures to prevent the entry and spread of plague.

"To recommend to the top officials of the subjects of the Russian Federation (heads of the highest executive body of state power of the subjects of the Russian Federation): to ensure readiness of the authorized executive bodies of the subjects of the Russian Federation and medical organizations to carry out activities aimed at preventing the import, emergence and spread of plague, considering epidemic risks," the watchdog said in a statement.

Earlier that day Rospotrebnadzor said that it had not recorded any cases of plague infection in Russia since 2017.

