Russian Consumer Protection Body To Sign Cooperation Deals With African Countries In Sochi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:30 AM

Russian Consumer Protection Body to Sign Cooperation Deals With African Countries in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) intends to sign several documents on cooperation with African countries at the upcoming Russia-Africa forum in Sochi, according to the press release on the agency's website.

"Rospotrebnadzor will sign several framework documents ” a memorandum with the Healthcare Ministry of Uganda to cooperate to ensure people's well-being in terms of sanitary conditions and epidemics [prevention] as well as an agreement with the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to cooperate on prevention and treatment of infectious diseases," the press release read.

The head of the agency, Anna Popova, will attend the forum that will be held in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to Popova, Rospotrebnadzor is planning to "use the forum for dialogue with other African partners who may be interested in Russia's assistance in terms of fighting infectious diseases."

For instance, Rospotrebnadzor is scheduled to have talks with Madagascar on a joint project to set up a lab network on the island to monitor plague.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, will co-chair the first ever summit and business forum Russia-Africa. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, leaders of 43 African countries will attend the event.

