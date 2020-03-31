UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 06:30 AM

Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Announces Creation of Highly Accurate Coronavirus Test

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor announced the creation of a highly accurate test to diagnose the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"A new set of reagents to detect the coronavirus infection was developed by... Rospotrebnadzor's Central Research Institute of Epidemiology...

The diagnostic kit successfully passed clinical trials and was registered for use in the Russian Federation on March 25," the watchdog said.

"The new test meets all modern requirements for sensitivity and specificity and makes it possible to detect not only SARS-CoV-2... but to differentiate it from other SARS-Cov-related viruses, as well as MERS-Cov (middle East respiratory syndrome)," it said.

More Stories From World

