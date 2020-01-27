UrduPoint.com
Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Checks Suspected Coronavirus Case At Sheremetyevo Airport

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday that it had received information regarding a passenger with an elevated body temperature on a plane from Vladivostok that landed in Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport, adding that the agency was checking if the person had contracted the new coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday that it had received information regarding a passenger with an elevated body temperature on a plane from Vladivostok that landed in Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport, adding that the agency was checking if the person had contracted the new coronavirus.

"Information on a passenger with elevated body temperature was received 10 minutes before landing. Specialists from Rospotrebnadzor are currently working onboard. The situation is under the agency's control," the press service said.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, has already killed over 80 people and infected more than 2,700 others in China.

Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada have also confirmed cases of the infection since the outbreak began.

Earlier on Monday, Rospotrebnadzor said that though over 100 suspected cases of coronavirus were identified in Russia, no person has been confirmed to be infected. According to the agency's head, Anna Popova, two Russian universities are currently working on the development of a vaccine for the new strain.

