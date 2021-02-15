Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Registers First Ever Test-System For UK COVID-19 Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian scientists have registered the first test system in the world for the British variant of the coronavirus (N501Y), the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has announced.

"The new technology can be used to develop reagents for detecting any other SARS-CoV-2 mutations, as well as other infectious pathogens where rapid mass testing is required (pandemic infections)," Rospotrebnadzor said.