UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Registers First Ever Test-System For UK COVID-19 Strain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:30 AM

Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Registers First Ever Test-System For UK COVID-19 Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russian scientists have registered the first test system in the world for the British variant of the coronavirus (N501Y), the Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, has announced.

"The new technology can be used to develop reagents for detecting any other SARS-CoV-2 mutations, as well as other infectious pathogens where rapid mass testing is required (pandemic infections)," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

7 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

8 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.