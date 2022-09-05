Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Says No Concerns Regarding COVID-19 Situation

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) The current situation with COVID-19 in Russia is not a matter of concern and no new restrictions are required, Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.

"Today's epidemiological situation with regard to the new coronavirus infection has certain peculiarities, but it does not cause alarm," Popova told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Monday.

She emphasized that it is still important to observe the restrictive measures currently in place.

"No additional (COVID-19) measures, restrictive measures, are required today," Popova specified.

According to the Rospotrebnadzor head, the share of hospitalizations from all those infected with coronavirus in Russia does not exceed 1.5%.

The COVID-19 infection rate in Russia has gone down from 69% five weeks ago to just 21% last week, Popova said.

"The current situation does not cause special alarm, today, there is no information about any vaccine deficiency," Popova told reporters.