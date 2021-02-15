Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog, WHO Creating Pandemic Preparedness Center

Russian consumer rights watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, and the World Health Organization (WHO) have embarked on the creation of a collaboration center for pandemic preparedness and training of rapid response team on the basis of a Russian research institute, Rospotrebnadzor announced on Monday

"Rospotrebnadzor and the WHO have started to create a WHO collaboration center for pandemic preparedness and rapid response team training on the basis of the Russian Research Anti-Plague Institute Microbe," the statement said.

According to the statement, based on its experience in infections control, Rospotrebnadzor will support the WHO in the creation and use of mobile laboratories, training of foreign specialists, primarily from the Eastern Europe and Central Asia, in responding to emergencies of a sanitary and epidemiological nature and building a network of such institutions.