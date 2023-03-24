Russian Consumer Safety Watchdog Rules Out Threat of Anthrax Epidemic in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on Friday ruled out the threat of epidemic spread of the anthrax infection in Russia, since the disease cannot be transmitted from person to person.

"The threat of epidemic spread of the disease is excluded. Anthrax is not transmitted from person to person," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

The watchdog noted that its experts are monitoring the situation and epidemic control work is underway.

The governor of Chuvashia, a largely rural region in central Russia, said last week that a couple of smallholder farmers had been diagnosed with the disease, which is caused by spore-forming bacteria. Local authorities have established all those who came in direct contact with the couple, put them into quarantine, and introduced a temporary lockdown in the village of Staroe Aktashevo, where the two infected people lived.

In addition, the authorities initiated a criminal case on violation of veterinary rules against a Staroe Aktashevo resident, who slaughtered a bull-calf infected with anthrax for meat.

On Wednesday, Rospotrebnadzor said that two patients with suspected anthrax infection were hospitalized in the Moscow region, but laboratory tests did not confirm the disease.

Anthrax occurs naturally in soil and affects humans through contaminated animal products. Symptoms include sores, dizziness, diarrhea and vomiting. The disease does not spread from human to human but may lead to severe illness and even death if left untreated.