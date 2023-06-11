UrduPoint.com

Russian Consumer Safety Watchdog Says Drinking Water In Kherson Region Meeting Standards

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Sunday that its ongoing monitoring of the safety of drinking water in the Kherson Region following the Kakhovka dam's breach showed no deviation from norms.

"Rospotrebnadzor's experts are continuing the environmental monitoring in the Kherson Region. Water samples are taken regularly for deviations from normal values," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

The watchdog specified that since June 7, 91 samples of drinking water from the Kherson Region's distribution network, as well as sea water in Crimea and water in the North Crimean Canal, have been checked and found to be within the norm.

The population is vaccinated against infectious diseases, the watchdog said.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.

