Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Russian Consumer Watchdog Orders People to Keep 3.2 Feet Distance Because of Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian consumer health protection watchdog on Wednesday decreed that citizens must keep the distance of one meter, or 3.2 feet, from one another amid the spread of the coronavirus infection.

In addition, Chief Sanitary Physician Anna Popova has ordered regional authorities to ensure that all people older than 65 with signs of respiratory infections are tested for COVID-19.

