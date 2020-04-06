Russian Consumer Watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Ready to Receive Citizens From Abroad - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

CHELYABINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer rights protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday that the organization had carried out serious work before returning its citizens from abroad, such as collecting information about each traveler, adding that all nationals would be self-isolated upon their arrival.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport revoked all previously issued charter clearance from April 4, confirming the freeze on rescue flights. It had temporarily suspended the clearance for charter flights by Russian and foreign airlines that were to airlift Russian travelers from abroad. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said later in the day that the government would come back with a schedule of repatriation on Monday.

"Russia has always brought its citizens back to the country ... The question is how to protect the 145-million-population domestically from the risk that these citizens bear.

For these last two days, during which flights from other countries were suspended, very serious work was carried out, interdepartmental, under the leadership of the governmental crisis center," Popova said live on Russian state tv.

According to the chief public health official, the first lists of returnees to Russia were received on Saturday. Everyone arriving will have to self-isolate and be tested for the coronavirus.

"A person's [health] state after a flight ... the state of the mucosa changes. When the person leaves the plane, it's difficult to find the pathogen," Popova said, adding that for this purpose isolation was required.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia has grown to 5,389 after 658 new cases were registered on Sunday, according to the COVID-19 response center. The death toll stands at 45.