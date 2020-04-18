UrduPoint.com
Russian Consumer Watchdog Says Vector COVID-19 Testing System Outperforms Foreign Analogs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

The Russian-made test system for detecting coronavirus antibodies, which was developed by the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector, in many ways beats foreign analogs, and its effectiveness has been proven in China, Russian consumer rights and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday, in response to the Belarusian claims about the tests' poor quality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The Russian-made test system for detecting coronavirus antibodies, which was developed by the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector, in many ways beats foreign analogs, and its effectiveness has been proven in China, Russian consumer rights and health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Saturday, in response to the Belarusian claims about the tests' poor quality.

"The test systems developed by the State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector outperform in many respects a number of foreign analogs.

The high efficiency of the Russian tests was confirmed by the comparative tests that were successfully carried out in early February in China, which demonstrated the high specificity and sensitivity of the diagnostic kits developed in Russia," the statement read.

Russian tests reveal the minimum amount of foreign genetic material in the sample and do not give cross-reactions with other pathogens, solely identifying the coronavirus, Rospotrebnadzor noted.

