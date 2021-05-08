Russian Consumer Watchdog to Study Health Effects of Food Additive Titanium Dioxide

Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor ordered a safety assessment of the food additive titanium dioxide, also known as E171, after an EU regulator said it could be toxic to humans

"Russia's chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova ordered scientific research organizations to conduct a more detailed investigation into food additives containing titanium dioxide," a press statement read.

The European Food Safety Authority on Thursday updated its 2016 evaluation of the substance, saying it could not rule out gene toxicity concerns. A chemical that can damage the cell's genetic material may cause cancer.

Titanium dioxide is used as a food color in fine bakery wares, soups, broths, sauces and savory based sandwich spreads, according to the EU authority. It said that E171 contains at most 50% of nano particles, which can accumulate in the body when taken orally.