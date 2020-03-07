UrduPoint.com
Russian Continues Preparations For V-Day Celebrations Despite Coronavirus Threat - Kremlin

Russian Continues Preparations for V-Day Celebrations Despite Coronavirus Threat - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee, which is responsible for preparing celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, continues its work in line with the schedule despite the coronavirus threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Russia has already postponed or cancelled a number of major events over the coronavirus, including the Yalta International Economic Forum, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.

"The work is underway in line with the schedule," Peskov said.

The Pobeda organizing committee is headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and involves heads of ministries and state agencies, as well as representatives of non-governmental and veteran organizations.

The V-Day is celebrated in Russia on May 9, marking the anniversary of the fall of Berlin and the full defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

