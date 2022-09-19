UrduPoint.com

Russian Convasel COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Available In Late September - Developer

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Russian Convasel COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available in Late September - Developer

The Convasel coronavirus vaccine, developed by the St. Petersburg-based Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums of the Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA), will be available in Russia by the end of September and is now undergoing quality control tests, deputy head of the FMBA Igor Borisevich said on Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The Convasel coronavirus vaccine, developed by the St. Petersburg-based Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums of the Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA), will be available in Russia by the end of September and is now undergoing quality control tests, deputy head of the FMBA Igor Borisevich said on Monday.

"We have developed the Convasel vaccine, which is now undergoing the quality control of Roszdravnadzor (Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare). It will be possible to use it (the vaccine) in medical practice at the end of September," Borisevich said at a plenary meeting of the Biotechmed forum in Sochi.

The Convasel vaccine was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on March 18, and is included in the list of vital and essential medicines (VED) in Russia.

