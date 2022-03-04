UrduPoint.com

Russian Cooperation Agency Requests UN's Help In Opening Humanitarian Corridors In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Russian Cooperation Agency Requests UN's Help in Opening Humanitarian Corridors in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The head of Russian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, sent on Thursday a request to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to convince the Ukrainian authorities to open humanitarian corridors in combat zones amid Russia's military operation.

"The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) addresses you with a request to exert influence on the Ukrainian authorities exercising control over major inhabited areas - the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mariupol and others - to open humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave combat zones," Primakov said.

Civilians, including citizens of third countries, are blocked in these regions by Ukrainian armed forces, Primakov noted.

Rossotrudnichestvo has asked the UN to call on international organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), International Rescue Committee, and others to assist in ensuring the safe passage of civilians.

Last Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

