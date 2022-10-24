Russian Coordinating Council for Army Needs to Oversee Supply of Weapons, Food - Mishustin

The members of the Russian coordinating council for army needs will deal with the issues of weapons, nutrition and medical support for the Russian military, the army and navy must be provided with everything necessary, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The members of the Russian coordinating council for army needs will deal with the issues of weapons, nutrition and medical support for the Russian military, the army and navy must be provided with everything necessary, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"Members of the coordinating council will solve many problems, including providing medicines, medical devices, food for our military. The army and navy, all our soldiers who are on the front line, in the rear units, at the training grounds, must be equipped with everything necessary in the shortest possible time," Mishustin said at the first meeting of the coordinating council.

Mishustin also instructed to organize a system of control over the distribution of clothing and form reserves for the personnel of the Russian Armed Forces.

"I specifically ask you to organize a system of control over the distribution of clothing and the formation of reserves for personnel. This should be done at the modern level so that we can see in real time the picture of the security of our military units," he said.

He added that working groups will also be created in the council, which will be headed by deputy prime ministers.