UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Covivac To Be Available In Early April - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:05 AM

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Covivac to Be Available in Early April - Health Minister

The first batches of Russian coronavirus vaccine Covivac will be available in the first ten days of April, now the drug is under quality control, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The first batches of Russian coronavirus vaccine Covivac will be available in the first ten days of April, now the drug is under quality control, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"I think that it will appear in the first ten days of April. The first batches will already be available," Murashko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the vaccine is now under quality control.

Related Topics

Russia April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President of Mauritania confers &#039;Medal of Com ..

56 minutes ago

Football: World Cup 2022 European zone qualifying ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Chamber releases proposals for budget 2021- ..

1 hour ago

CDA removes encroachments from village Newmal

6 minutes ago

US Envoy to UN Says Trying to Find Common Ground W ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Lebanese President's Adviser Di ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.