Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Covivac to Be Available in Early April - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The first batches of Russian coronavirus vaccine Covivac will be available in the first ten days of April, now the drug is under quality control, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"I think that it will appear in the first ten days of April. The first batches will already be available," Murashko told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, adding that the vaccine is now under quality control.