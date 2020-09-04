UrduPoint.com
Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Delivered To Medical Institutions - Developer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Delivered to Medical Institutions - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine, which was developed by the Russian Gamaleya research center, has been delivered to medical institutions, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Institute, Denis Logunov, said Friday.

"It [the third stage of trials] has just begun, the centers were open, vaccine has been delivered, and the first volunteers will get it very soon, it's just the beginning of the research," Logunov said, as aired on Rossiya 24.

