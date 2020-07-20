UrduPoint.com
Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Expected To Provide Strong Antibodies - Researchers

Mon 20th July 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A high level of antibodies to the coronavirus registered in people participating in clinical trials of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to remain in the human body for a long time, Sergey Borisevich, the head of the 48th Central Scientific Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry, said.

"The capabilities of the platform previously used to develop two Ebola vaccines and a middle East Respiratory Syndrome [MERS] vaccine will allow the antibodies generated after vaccination to be maintained for a long time," Borisevich told Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Russian Defense Ministry will give people protection against the virus for a period of over two years, the director of the national research center, Alexander Gintsburg, told Krasnaya Zvezda last month.

The second phase of clinical trials of the vaccine is expected to be completed on August 3. The Russian coronavirus vaccine is undergoing clinical trials at two institutions: the Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital and the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. The vaccine has two separately injected components that together are expected to provide long-term immunity against the coronavirus.

