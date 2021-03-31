Russian Coronavirus Vaccine for Animals Already Available for Orders - Watchdog

Russian vaccine against COVID-19 for animals is already available for orders, Yulia Melano, an adviser to the head of Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor, said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Rosselkhoznadzor said that Russia has registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 for animals and its mass production could be launched in April.

"The vaccine is already available, it can be ordered from our institute [the Federal Center for Animal Health] on a commercial basis," Melano said.