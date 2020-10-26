UrduPoint.com
Russian Coronavirus Vaccine Sputnik V Causes No Side Effect In 85% Of Patients - Developer

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V causes no side effects in 85 percent of the vaccinated, the head of the Gamaleya research center that developed the vaccine, said Monday.

"Side effects can be seen in about 15 percent of the vaccinated. Therefore, 85 percent of the vaccinated have no side effects and no inconvenience from this vaccine," Alexander Gintsburg said.

