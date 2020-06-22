UrduPoint.com
Russian Coronavirus Vaccine To Protect Against COVID19 For Over 2 Years- Developers

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:30 AM

Russian Coronavirus Vaccine to Protect Against COVID19 For Over 2 Years- Developers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) A coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Russian Defense Ministry will give people protection against the virus for a period of over two years, the director of the national research center, Alexander Gintsburg, said.

"The vaccine is given twice with the same gene injected using different carriers, which allows to not just get protective immunity, but to acquire it for a longer period of time," Gintsburg said in an interview with Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry.

He added that such an approach "guarantees with great probability that a person getting this vaccine in the booster form will be protected from the coronavirus infection for at least two years, maybe even for a longer period of time."

According to Gintsburg, about 50-60 million doses of the vaccine, or maybe even 70 million, will need to be produced in order to carry out mass coronavirus vaccination in Russia.

Clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research center together with the Russian Defense Ministry started earlier this month. The trials are expected to be completed by the end of July.

