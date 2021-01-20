UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Coronavirus Vaccines Have Full Potential To Compete With Others - Envoy To EU

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Russian Coronavirus Vaccines Have Full Potential to Compete With Others - Envoy to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian vaccines against the coronavirus objectively have all the potential to compete on an equal basis globally, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.

"I proceed from the fact that objectively ...

our vaccines ” not only Sputnik V, but also other vaccines ” have a very good starting position to compete fairly on a par with those vaccines that are available," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He expressed regret that the opportunity for the world to unite "in the fight against such a common, purely non-politicized and non-ideological enemy like the coronavirus has been missed."

"And this, of course, is a pity," Chizhov stressed.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

18 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

18 minutes ago

Muslim filmmaker in India forced to issue 'uncondi ..

29 seconds ago

Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam in ..

31 seconds ago

Mayor Islamabad planted pine tree at NPC

32 seconds ago

FM Qureshi for deeper Pak-EU engagement in economi ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.