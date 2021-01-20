Russian Coronavirus Vaccines Have Full Potential to Compete With Others - Envoy to EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russian vaccines against the coronavirus objectively have all the potential to compete on an equal basis globally, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Wednesday.

"I proceed from the fact that objectively ...

our vaccines ” not only Sputnik V, but also other vaccines ” have a very good starting position to compete fairly on a par with those vaccines that are available," Chizhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He expressed regret that the opportunity for the world to unite "in the fight against such a common, purely non-politicized and non-ideological enemy like the coronavirus has been missed."

"And this, of course, is a pity," Chizhov stressed.