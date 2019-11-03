Russian Cosmonaut Krikalev Awarded Japanese Order of Rising Sun

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Japanese government has awarded Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev and Russia's Special Presidential Envoy for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy the Order of the Rising Sun.

Shvydkoy received the 2nd class gold and silver star, while Krikalev, who is currently the executive director for manned space programs of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, received the 3rd class award, the Japanese government announced on Sunday.

The Order of the Rising Sun was also awarded to four other notable Russian cultural figures.

The Order of the Rising Sun was established in 1875 and is the highest ordinarily conferred order. The other top two orders awarded by the Japanese government are reserved for royalty, heads of state and politicians.