Russian Cosmonaut Shkaplerov Unveils Emblem Of Flight To ISS To Shoot 1st Movie In Space

Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who is set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in October, along with actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, to shoot the first feature film in space, unveiled on Saturday the flight's emblem

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who is set to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in October, along with actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko, to shoot the first feature film in space, unveiled on Saturday the flight's emblem.

"Friends, less than two months are left before the flight of the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, and today, I want to share with you the emblem of our crew!" Shkaplerov wrote on his VK account, attaching the picture of the emblem to the post.

The emblem designed by Russia's state space agency Roscosmos, along with Russia's Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White filmmaking studio, features the Soyuz-2.

1a carrier rocket taking off with the Soyuz MS-19 manned spacecraft.

There is also a film strip with the title of the movie "Challenge" and a cardiogram on the emblem.

Roscosmos announced earlier this year that the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft would send the 66th mission to the ISS in early October to shoot the movie. Last month, Russia's Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft delivered the equipment for shooting the film to the ISS.

