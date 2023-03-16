UrduPoint.com

Russian Cosmonauts Carry Out Thermal Tests Of Damaged Soyuz MS-22 Before Its Landing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Russian Cosmonauts Carry Out Thermal Tests of Damaged Soyuz MS-22 Before Its Landing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station on Wednesday carried out thermal tests of the faulty Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft systems before its upcoming landing in an unmanned mode, the press office of Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"Today at the International Space Station, cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin of the Roscosmos state corporation, together with specialists from S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia, carried out thermal tests of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft systems," Roscosmos said.

The press office added that the tests were carried out to test the modes of operation of the spacecraft's equipment before its planned landing at the end of March.

"The test results are being evaluated by the specialists of RSC Energia," the office said.

On February 11, Roscosmos reported a depressurization of the thermal circuit of the Progress MS-21 cargo spacecraft docked to the ISS. The spacecraft spent more than three months in the station, with its undocking and deorbiting scheduled for February 18. In December of last year, shortly before a spacewalk, the thermal circuit of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 depressurized. A Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-23 unmanned spacecraft docked on the ISS from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on February 26.

Soyuz MS-22 is planned to return back to Earth in unmanned mode at the end of March. The Soyuz MS-23 should bring back the Soyuz MS-22 crew, Prokopyev and Petelin, as well as US astronaut Frank Rubio, back to Earth on September 27, 2023.

Related Topics

Russia Progress February March September December From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th March 2023

4 minutes ago
 UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

9 hours ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

9 hours ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

9 hours ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

9 hours ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.