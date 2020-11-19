UrduPoint.com
Russian Cosmonauts Fail To Replace Fluid Flow Regulator On Zarya Module During Spacewalk

Russian Cosmonauts Fail to Replace Fluid Flow Regulator on Zarya Module During Spacewalk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov failed to replace the removable panel of the fluid flow regulator on the Zarya module of the International Space Station (ISS) during a spacewalk on Wednesday.

"Guys, put the old panel back in place," the Moscow-based Mission Control Center told the cosmonauts, whose activities in outer space are being broadcast on Russian space agency Roscosmos' website.

During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts removed the old panel but failed to open a hermetic container with the new panel inside. Therefore, the old panel was installed back on the Zarya module, and the hermetic container was returned to the Poisk module.

During a NASA broadcast, commentator Rob Navias said that the old regulator works fine and there is no problem with it. According to Navias, the cosmonauts are going to replace it during next Russian spacewalks.

