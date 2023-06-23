Russian Cosmonauts Finish Their Almost 7-Hour Long Spacewalk - Roscosmos

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 03:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin have finished their spacewalk and returned to the International Space Stations after spending almost 7 hours in outer space, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said Thursday.

The spacewalk began at 5:24 p.m. Moscow time (14:24 GMT) on Thursday and ended at 11:48 p.m. The cosmonauts spent a total of 6 hours and 24 minutes outside of the space station instead of the planned 6 hours and 51 minutes.

During the spacewalk, Prokopyev and Petelin mounted equipment for high-speed radio system information transfer to Earth, RSPI-M, on the Zvezda module, having removed the old system of high-speed data transmission.

The cosmonauts also completed scientific experiments, which had been going on at the station for several years. They dismantled the equipment for environmental monitoring and monitoring of natural and man-made disasters and took one of the tablets for the study of pollutant emissions from the orientation engines back to the station.

Prokopyev and Petelin also dismantled a removable container with samples of materials, which spent 19 years in open space, and took photos of the hull of the Zvezda module.

Then Prokopyev and Petelin took one of the three containers of the Biorisk-MSN experiment for the examination of the effects of space factors on microorganisms, whose strains were placed on mineral carriers, from the Poisk module.

In addition, the astronauts cleaned the porthole of dirt left behind by the station's orientation engines and other systems. Brushes used to clean the porthole will also be sent back to Earth so that scientists can examine what exactly lingers on the station.

