Russian Cosmonauts Plan 2 Spacewalks During October Flight To ISS - Roscosmos

Russian Cosmonauts Plan 2 Spacewalks During October Flight to ISS - Roscosmos

Two spacewalks by Russian cosmonauts are planned to take place during the next flight to the International Space Station (ISS), which is scheduled for October, Russian state space agency Roscosmos' official magazine, Russian Cosmos, reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Two spacewalks by Russian cosmonauts are planned to take place during the next flight to the International Space Station (ISS), which is scheduled for October, Russian state space agency Roscosmos' official magazine, Russian Cosmos, reported on Tuesday.

According to the magazine, cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, who are members of the main crew, and backup crew, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, will practice the tasks of two spacewalks EVK-47 and EVK-48 planned for the October expedition.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft from the Baikonur spaceport is scheduled for October 14. The main crew includes US national Kathleen Rubins, and Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud'-Sverchkov, who are expected to be at the ISS until April 17, 2021.

