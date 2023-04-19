Russian Cosmonauts Prokopyev, Petelin Perform Spacewalk - Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russian members of the International Space Station's (ISS) current crew, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, are performing a spacewalk to transfer the radiator from one ISS module to another, this is their first spacewalk after a pause due to the depressurization of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, according to a broadcast by Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

The current extravehicular activity is expected to last 6 hours 37 minutes.