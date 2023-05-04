Russian Cosmonauts Prokopyev, Petelin Return to ISS After 7-Hour Spacewalk - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin have returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after a spacewalk that lasted more than seven hours, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said in a statement.

"The exit hatch is closed! Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin spent 7 hours and 11 minutes outside the ISS," it said.