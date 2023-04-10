Close
Russian Cosmonauts Prokopyev, Petelin To Perform Spacewalk On April 19 - Roscosmos

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Russian members of the International Space Station's current crew, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, will have their second spacewalk on April 19, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"In the period between April 7 and April 9, under the flight program of the Russian segment of the (International Space) Station, (the following tasks) were completed: preparation for a spacewalk (VKD-56) scheduled for April 19 under the Russian program," Roscosmos said in a statement.

Prokopyev and Petelin had their first spacewalk on November 17, but the second one has been delayed several times. Initially, it was postponed from November 25 to December 15 due to malfunction in one of the spacesuits. The spacewalk had to be delayed again because of the depressurization of the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which was caused by a micrometeorite. The damaged spaceship was returned to Earth without crew, and a new Soyuz MS-23 was sent for the crew.

