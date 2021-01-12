UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cosmonauts Receive Sputnik V Shots Ahead Of April Mission To ISS - Training Center

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:15 PM

Russian Cosmonauts Receive Sputnik V Shots Ahead of April Mission to ISS - Training Center

Members of the main and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in April, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V, the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center near Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Members of the main and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in April, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V, the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center near Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"They were vaccinated. On January 15, Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov, as well as Anton Shkaplerov and Dmitry Petelin will undergo the second phase. Oleg Artemyev received the second shot on January 8," the center said.

Novitsky and Dubrov are members of the main crew, while Shkaplerov, Petelin and Artemyev are part of the backup. The third member of the main crew, Sergey Korsakov, has not been vaccinated yet, the center added.

Apart from cosmonauts, 40 out of 1,600 staffers of the center received on Tuesday their first shots against the coronavirus.

The vaccination of cosmonauts and employees of the training center started on December 18.

Related Topics

Moscow Korsakov January April December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

15 minutes ago

PPP portraying itself to be a champion of democrac ..

3 seconds ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets beyond means case ..

4 seconds ago

US-Russia Arms Control Would Include Missile Defen ..

6 seconds ago

Russia, US May Discuss New Parties to Arms Control ..

10 seconds ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.