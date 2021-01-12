Russian Cosmonauts Receive Sputnik V Shots Ahead of April Mission to ISS - Training Center

Members of the main and backup crews of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which is scheduled to be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) in April, have been vaccinated against the coronavirus with Sputnik V, the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center near Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

"They were vaccinated. On January 15, Oleg Novitsky, Petr Dubrov, as well as Anton Shkaplerov and Dmitry Petelin will undergo the second phase. Oleg Artemyev received the second shot on January 8," the center said.

Novitsky and Dubrov are members of the main crew, while Shkaplerov, Petelin and Artemyev are part of the backup. The third member of the main crew, Sergey Korsakov, has not been vaccinated yet, the center added.

Apart from cosmonauts, 40 out of 1,600 staffers of the center received on Tuesday their first shots against the coronavirus.

The vaccination of cosmonauts and employees of the training center started on December 18.