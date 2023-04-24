UrduPoint.com

Russian Cosmonauts' Spacewalk Postponed Until Early May - Roscosmos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Russian Cosmonauts' Spacewalk Postponed Until Early May - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The scheduled spacewalk of the Russian members of the International Space Station's (ISS) current crew, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, has been postponed from April 26 to early May since their future assignment requires more detailed planning, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The spacewalk set for April 26, 2023 has been postponed, preliminary, until early May due to the need of a more thorough review of their future task," the statement read.

The crew are continuing preparations as normal, the agency said.

During their upcoming spacewalk, Prokopyev and Petelin will have to move the airlock chamber from the Rassvet Mini-Research Module-1 to the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, using the ERA robotic manipulator.

The airlock chamber is used in space research programs for moving payload out and back in the ISS by means of a robotic arm.

Prokopyev and Petelin had their previous spacewalk on April 19, when they transferred a radiant heat exchanger, which is also a tool used in space research, from the Rassvet module to Nauka.

Before that, Prokopyev and Petelin performed a spacewalk on November 17, 2022. Their next one had to be postponed repeatedly, first from November 25 to December 15 due to a spacesuit malfunction and then indefinitely due to damage suffered by the Soyuz MS-22 spaceship's cooling system. The plan was to resume Russian spacewalks once the replacement spaceship, Soyuz MS-23, arrives at the ISS.

Related Topics

Russia Chamber April May November December From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ in ..

Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ initiative to strengthen communi ..

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

2 hours ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

3 hours ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.