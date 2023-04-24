Russian Cosmonauts' Spacewalk Postponed Until Early May - Roscosmos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The scheduled spacewalk of the Russian members of the International Space Station's (ISS) current crew, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, has been postponed from April 26 to early May since their future assignment requires more detailed planning, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The spacewalk set for April 26, 2023 has been postponed, preliminary, until early May due to the need of a more thorough review of their future task," the statement read.

The crew are continuing preparations as normal, the agency said.

During their upcoming spacewalk, Prokopyev and Petelin will have to move the airlock chamber from the Rassvet Mini-Research Module-1 to the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module, using the ERA robotic manipulator.

The airlock chamber is used in space research programs for moving payload out and back in the ISS by means of a robotic arm.

Prokopyev and Petelin had their previous spacewalk on April 19, when they transferred a radiant heat exchanger, which is also a tool used in space research, from the Rassvet module to Nauka.

Before that, Prokopyev and Petelin performed a spacewalk on November 17, 2022. Their next one had to be postponed repeatedly, first from November 25 to December 15 due to a spacesuit malfunction and then indefinitely due to damage suffered by the Soyuz MS-22 spaceship's cooling system. The plan was to resume Russian spacewalks once the replacement spaceship, Soyuz MS-23, arrives at the ISS.