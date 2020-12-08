Russian Cosmonauts to Be Inoculated With Sputnik V Vaccine Against Covid - RDIF

Russian cosmonauts will be inoculated against the coronavirus with Russia's own Sputnik V vaccine, the country's sovereign wealth fund said Tuesday

According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, cosmonauts training at the preparation center named after Yury Gagarin and all the personnel interacting with them will soon have an opportunity to be vaccinated with "Sputnik V, named after the Earth's first artificial satellite.

Other employees of the training center and the space agency will also have a chance to get vaccinated at a later date, the fund said.