Russian Cosmonauts to Make Record 7 Spacewalks From ISS in 2021 - Energia Corp.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) In 2021, Russian cosmonauts will set a record for the number of spacewalks from the International Space Station (ISS) - seven times, according to a preliminary ISS program developed by rocket and space corporation Energia (a Roscosmos state space corporation enterprise), obtained by Sputnik.

The previous record for the number of Russian spacewalks from the space station was set in 2013 - six times. Russian cosmonauts have performed extravehicular activity from the ISS 55 times in 2001-2020.

According to the program, seven spacewalks under the Russian program are scheduled for 2021: one in March, two in June, two in July-August, one in September and one in December 2021.