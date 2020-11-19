UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cosmonauts To Make Record 7 Spacewalks From ISS In 2021 - Energia Corp.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:40 AM

Russian Cosmonauts to Make Record 7 Spacewalks From ISS in 2021 - Energia Corp.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) In 2021, Russian cosmonauts will set a record for the number of spacewalks from the International Space Station (ISS) - seven times, according to a preliminary ISS program developed by rocket and space corporation Energia (a Roscosmos state space corporation enterprise), obtained by Sputnik.

The previous record for the number of Russian spacewalks from the space station was set in 2013 - six times. Russian cosmonauts have performed extravehicular activity from the ISS 55 times in 2001-2020.

According to the program, seven spacewalks under the Russian program are scheduled for 2021: one in March, two in June, two in July-August, one in September and one in December 2021.

Related Topics

Russia Enterprise March June September December From

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

3 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

4 hours ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

4 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

6 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

6 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.