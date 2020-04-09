UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cosmonauts, US Astronaut Arrive At Int'l Space Station In Soyuz Spacecraft - NASA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:07 PM

Russian Cosmonauts, US Astronaut Arrive at Int'l Space Station in Soyuz Spacecraft - NASA

Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassady prepared to open the hatch of the International Space Station after arriving aboard a Soyuz spacecraft earlier on Thursday, NASA announced in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner and US astronaut Chris Cassady prepared to open the hatch of the International Space Station after arriving aboard a Soyuz spacecraft earlier on Thursday, NASA announced in a press release.

"The Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft carrying Cassidy, along with Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, docked to the station's Poisk service module at 10:13 a.m. after a four-orbit, six-hour flight. Their Soyuz spacecraft launched at 4:05 a.m. EDT (1:05 p.m. Kazakhstan time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan," the release said.

The trio has been scheduled to open the hatches between their spacecraft and the space station and be welcomed aboard by NASA flight engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos.

Cassidy will become commander upon the departure of Skripochka, Morgan and Meir, who will return to Earth on April 17 aboard the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft, which will land in Kazakhstan, the release said.

The three new crew members will be on hand in May, when NASA launches the first flight to the station from US soil since the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. Since then, NASA has relied on the Russian Soyuz system to ferry US astronauts to and from the station, according to the release.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan April May From

Recent Stories

Russian Pacific Fleet's Il-38 Jets Conduct Drills ..

2 minutes ago

Financial aid being provided to 12 mln deserving f ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary's Orban Indefinitely Extends COVID-19 Move ..

2 minutes ago

YCA welcomes decision of reopening Pakistan Instit ..

8 minutes ago

Payment of Ehsaas emergency cash starts in Thar

8 minutes ago

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.