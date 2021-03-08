UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 04:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov have congratulated women with International Women's Day via a video address released by Russian space agency Roscosmos.

"Let each of you hear the words of love, feel the attention and care of your loved ones. May your every day be filled with joy, a feeling of happiness, pleasant surprises and family warmth," Kud-Sverchkov said.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 in Russia, as well as in a number of other countries.

"Spring is a time of renewal, a time of awakening and flourishing of nature, a time of new hopes. You make our world better and kinder," Ryzhikov said in the Russian cosmonauts' holiday greeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko have both congratulated women with International Women's Day, noting the important work of female healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More Stories From World

