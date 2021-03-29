UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Affirms Ukrainian Ex-Footballer Vasylenko's Sentence For Espionage

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Russian Court Affirms Ukrainian Ex-Footballer Vasylenko's Sentence for Espionage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A Russian appeals court has left without changes the 12-year prison sentence imposed on Ukrainian ex-footballer Vasyl Vasylenko for espionage, court spokeswoman Lyubov Budanova told Sputnik on Monday.

"The initial ruling remains as is, the appeal was declined," she said.

In October 2019, Vasylenko was detained in Moscow when he attempted to purchase decommissioned Soviet military equipment on behalf of a Ukrainian company closely linked to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Sources told Sputnik that it was large-sized equipment with no firepower developed in the USSR in the 1960s.

Initially, the charges included attempted smuggling of dangerous substances, weapons or cultural property. Later, they were upgraded to espionage, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In December, Moscow city court sentenced Vasylenko to 12 years in Russia's strict regime colony after a series of closed-door hearings due to high sensitivity of information contained in the criminal case.

The prosecution reportedly demanded 16 years in prison.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) did not disclose the details of the charges at the time.

On Monday, the FSB confirmed that convicted ex-footballer tried to transfer to Ukraine a batch of components for the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

"Vasylenko was purposefully gathering secret military information on the Russian Armed Forces. Handing over such information to foreign parties could put national security at risk ... At the end of 2019, Vasylenko was detained by FSB operatives while receiving a batch of components for the S-300 air defense system in the interests of the state conglomerate Ukroboronprom," the FSB stated.

The FSB noted that they managed to obtain "exhaustive evidence of a foreign citizen's engagement in espionage" in the course of the investigation.

Vasylenko has denied all charges.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Company October December Criminals 2019 All Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

31 minutes ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

2 hours ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.