(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A district court in Moscow arrested in absentia opposition figure Alexey Navalny's ally, Leonid Volkov, after issuing an international arrest warrant over his calls on teenagers to participate in unauthorized rallies, court press secretary told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The court granted the motion of the prosecutors to arrest Leonid Volkov in absentia," Irina Sofinskaya said.

Volkov, who is the chief coordinator of Navalny's regional teams, will be arrested for two months starting after his detention in Russia or extradition. He may face up to three years in prison, as the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case against him over his calls on minors to participate in the recent unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny.