Russian Court Arrests 2 Major Aviation Officials in Large-Scale Fraud Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Moscow's Presnensky Court on Monday told Sputnik it had arrested Vyacheslav Khvan, the head of center of design technologies of the Moscow Aviation Institute, and Andrey Novozhilov, the former deputy director general of the Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, who are both accused of large-scale fraud.

"The court ruled to remand [the suspects] in custody for pre-trial detention," the court's spokesperson said.

The arrest is said to be linked to the embezzlement of funds allocated for the development of the Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft.