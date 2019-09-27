UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Arrests 9 People For Sponsoring IS Terrorists In Syria, Iraq - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A court in Moscow has arrested nine supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) for sponsoring terrorists in Syria and Iraq, an aide to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee's Moscow department, Yulia Ivanova, said on Friday.

"Nine defendants in the criminal case have been charged with being participants of and supporting the terrorist organization. At the request of the investigation, the pre-trial restriction in the form of being placed into custody has been chosen," Ivanova told reporters.

According to the investigation, one of the defendants, who has initially joined the ranks of terrorists in Egypt, has organized this group. Upon his return to Russia in 2015, he started to look for people wanting to sponsor IS militants in Syria and Iraq. He has created a chat in a mobile app for the purpose, which around 30 people have subsequently joined. People wanting to support terrorists used to transfer money to his debit card, and he then provided the money to terrorists.

