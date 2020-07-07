UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Arrests Deputy Science Minister For Embezzling Almost $700,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:03 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A district court in Moscow arrested on Monday Russia's Deputy Minister of Science and Higher education Marina Lukashevich as part of the probe into embezzlement of over 50 million rubles ($698,000), a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To choose placement in custody as a preventive measure," judge Maria Sizintseva read out the ruling.

Lukashevich will remain in custody until August 16.

The investigator specified that the damage exceeded 50 million rubles. The Russian Interior Ministry initially said that 40 million rubles were embezzled.

In 2016, the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education and the Center for Science Development, which was then headed by Lukashevich, signed a range of state contracts. Investigators have come to the conclusion that the center provided the ministry with reports having no scientific value, and based on "open sources, textbooks and student essays.

