Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Russian Court Arrests for 2 Months Serviceman Suspected of Spying for Ukraine - Military

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) A military court in Russia's southern city of Rostov-on-Don has arrested a serviceman, suspected of spying for Ukraine, for two months as a pre-trial restriction, a representative of the Southern Military District said on Thursday.

"The court has chosen the pre-trial restriction in the form of a two-month arrest," the representative of the Southern Military District told reporters.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday that a serviceman of the Southern Military District had been detained in the town of Aktay on suspicions of treason. The FSB believes he used to collect classified military data related to the armed forces under instruction of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence directorate. If leaked, this data could harm Russia's defense capabilities.

A criminal case has been opened.

