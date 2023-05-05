UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Arrests Playwright Petriychuk For Justifying Terrorism

Published May 05, 2023

A district court of Moscow arrested playwright Svetlana Petriychuk on charges of justifying terrorism on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) A district court of Moscow arrested playwright Svetlana Petriychuk on charges of justifying terrorism on Friday, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court ruled: to satisfy the request of the investigation, to choose a measure of restraint in respect of Petriychuk in the form of detention for two months, until July 4," judge Natalya Cheprasova said.

Earlier in the day, the court arrested theater director Evgenia Berkovich on same charges.

More Stories From World

