Russian Court Arrests Trepova Charged With Planning Terrorist Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Moscow's Basmanny District Court ruled on Tuesday that Daria Trepova, who has been charged with planning the terrorist attack in a cafe in St. Petersburg that killed Russian military reporter Vladlen Tatarsky, should be arrested for two months, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"The court ruled: to satisfy the petition of the investigation, to choose a measure of restraint in respect of Trepova in the form of detention for a period of two months, until June 2, 2023," the judge said.