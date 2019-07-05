Russian Court Authorizes Arrest of Aide to Presidential Envoy in Ural Federal District

Moscow's Lefortovsky Court authorized on Friday the arrest of Alexander Vorobyov, aide to the Russian presidential envoy in the Ural Federal District, on suspicion of state treason, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the court room

"To satisfy the request of the investigator and put Vorobyov under arrest until September 4, 2019," judge Elena Kaneva announced.

The court session was held behind closed doors to ensure the secrecy of the investigation.