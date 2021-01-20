UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Bans Chalk Mining At Ancient Reef Residue Hill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:44 PM

Russian Court Bans Chalk Mining at Ancient Reef Residue Hill

A Russian court in the southern region of Bashkortostan has ruled that a local soda company must cease mining at a chalk hill after it was declared a natural preserve, court documents show

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A Russian court in the southern region of Bashkortostan has ruled that a local soda company must cease mining at a chalk hill after it was declared a natural preserve, court documents show.

The ruling comes after years of protesting by eco-activists who have advocated to preserve Kushtau, a former reef on the floor of the ancient tropical Ural Ocean formed over 230 million years ago.

The Syryevaya soda company was granted the right in 2019 to develop the hill as a quarry until 2039, prompting clashes between the company's security personnel and environmentalists.

A green nonprofit filed a lawsuit against the company in September.

"The decision [to grant mining rights] and all actions (inaction) are deemed entirely illegal," the Bashkortostan court of arbitration said in the ruling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the soda company in August for hoarding abroad the money it earned by extracting mineral resources in the region. The court ruled in December to bring the company back under government control.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladimir Putin Money August September December 2019 All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Japan plans mass virus jabs before Olympics: repor ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie makes surprise Thaila ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Chief Rights Official Regrets Absence of ..

2 minutes ago

Petition by 9-Year Old Girl to Stop UK Plastic Was ..

9 minutes ago

Fog to reduce from tomorrow:Spokesman PMD

9 minutes ago

Public holiday declared on February 5

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.